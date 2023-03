Master mask-maker Carlos Ivan de Leon creates the most elaborate and frightening masks in Panama at his house just after Calle Segundo Villareal. He specializes in devil masks for the famous baile de los diablos sucios (dance of the dirty devils).

Masks are sold to professional dancers and international collectors. Look for the house with a black front door and a nameplate with 'Familia de Leon Saavedra' on it. Carlos speaks Spanish only.