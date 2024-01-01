Saltdal Folk Museum

Arctic Highway

LoginSave

Just off the E6 in Rognan 32km south of Fauske, Saltdal Folk Museum is a collection of typical rural and fishing-related buildings, many with turf roofs. Reception and cafe (try the local speciality, møsbromlefse, a sweetish light pancake laced with cream and cheese) are in the Skippergården building.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Saltfjellet Svartisen National Park

    Saltfjellet-Svartisen National Park

    28.96 MILES

    This 2102-sq-km national park is one of mainland Norway's most dramatic landforms. In the west it embraces the rugged peaks of the Svartisen icecap,…

  • Whirlpool and tidal currents in the Saltstraumen Maelstrom.

    Saltstraumen Maelstrom

    23.8 MILES

    The Saltstraumen Maelstrom is one of Norway's more unusual natural occurrences, which is guaranteed to occur four times every 24 hours. At the 3km-long,…

  • Landscape of Rago National Park, Norway.

    Rago National Park

    27.98 MILES

    The small (171-sq-km), scarcely visited Rago National Park is a rugged chunk of forested granite mountain and moorland, riven with deep glacial cracks and…

  • Norsk Luftfartsmuseum

    Norsk Luftfartsmuseum

    29.9 MILES

    Norway's 10,000-sq-metre aviation museum is huge fun to ramble around if you have a passing interest in flight and aviation history – allow at least half…

  • Bodin Kirke

    Bodin Kirke

    29.33 MILES

    The charming little onion-domed stone church, around 3km from downtown, dates from around 1240. The Lutheran Reformation brought about substantial…

  • Salten Museum

    Salten Museum

    10.88 MILES

    Check out the park-like collection of historic buildings of the Fauske branch of Salten Museum, whose grounds are a lovely spot for a picnic.

  • Bodøsjøen Friluftsmuseum

    Bodøsjøen Friluftsmuseum

    29.52 MILES

    This open-air museum is 3km from town, near Bodøsjøen Camping. Here you'll find 4 hectares of historic homes, farm buildings, boat sheds, WWII German…

  • Blodveimuseet

    Blodveimuseet

    0.02 MILES

    The moving Blodveimuseet, in a former German barracks inside the Saltdal Folk Museum, is visited by a 30-minute guided tour. It reveals conditions for…

View more attractions

Nearby Arctic Highway attractions

1. Blodveimuseet

0.02 MILES

The moving Blodveimuseet, in a former German barracks inside the Saltdal Folk Museum, is visited by a 30-minute guided tour. It reveals conditions for…

2. Salten Museum

10.88 MILES

Check out the park-like collection of historic buildings of the Fauske branch of Salten Museum, whose grounds are a lovely spot for a picnic.

3. Gruvemuseum

18.05 MILES

Alongside the fjord, the Sulitjelma Mining Museum records the area's 100 years of mining history and displays some awesome rusting equipment.

4. Magic Saltstraumen

23.66 MILES

This place feels like a missed opportunity. A fairly run-of-the-mill cafe and the odd information panel are all you'll find at first glance. Ask, however,…

5. Saltstraumen Maelstrom

23.8 MILES

The Saltstraumen Maelstrom is one of Norway's more unusual natural occurrences, which is guaranteed to occur four times every 24 hours. At the 3km-long,…

6. Rago National Park

27.98 MILES

The small (171-sq-km), scarcely visited Rago National Park is a rugged chunk of forested granite mountain and moorland, riven with deep glacial cracks and…

7. Saltfjellet-Svartisen National Park

28.96 MILES

This 2102-sq-km national park is one of mainland Norway's most dramatic landforms. In the west it embraces the rugged peaks of the Svartisen icecap,…

8. Bodin Kirke

29.33 MILES

The charming little onion-domed stone church, around 3km from downtown, dates from around 1240. The Lutheran Reformation brought about substantial…