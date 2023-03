This open-air museum is 3km from town, near Bodøsjøen Camping. Here you'll find 4 hectares of historic homes, farm buildings, boat sheds, WWII German bunkers and the square-rigged sloop, the Anna Karoline. You can wander the grounds for free but admission inside the buildings is by appointment. Here too is the start of a walking track up the river Bodøgårdselva, which eventually leads to the wild, scenic Bodømarka woods.