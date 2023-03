Recounting the short history of Bodø, this little gem of a museum has a cheerily entertaining and informative 25-minute film with English subtitles on the town's development. Museum highlights include a mock-up of a fisher's rorbu, a section on Sami culture complete with sod hut and ritual drum, regalia relating to the town's fishing heritage and a small hoard of 9th-century Viking treasure that was discovered nearby in 1919.