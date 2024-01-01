Gruvemuseum

Arctic Highway

LoginSave

Alongside the fjord, the Sulitjelma Mining Museum records the area's 100 years of mining history and displays some awesome rusting equipment.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Landscape of Rago National Park, Norway.

    Rago National Park

    22 MILES

    The small (171-sq-km), scarcely visited Rago National Park is a rugged chunk of forested granite mountain and moorland, riven with deep glacial cracks and…

  • Padjelanta National Park

    Padjelanta National Park

    25.81 MILES

    The largest national park in Sweden, 1984-sq-km Padjelanta gets its name from the Sami name Badjelánnda, meaning ‘higher land’, and appropriately…

  • Salten Museum

    Salten Museum

    21.41 MILES

    Check out the park-like collection of historic buildings of the Fauske branch of Salten Museum, whose grounds are a lovely spot for a picnic.

  • Blodveimuseet

    Blodveimuseet

    18.07 MILES

    The moving Blodveimuseet, in a former German barracks inside the Saltdal Folk Museum, is visited by a 30-minute guided tour. It reveals conditions for…

  • Saltdal Folk Museum

    Saltdal Folk Museum

    18.05 MILES

    Just off the E6 in Rognan 32km south of Fauske, Saltdal Folk Museum is a collection of typical rural and fishing-related buildings, many with turf roofs…

View more attractions

Nearby Arctic Highway attractions

1. Saltdal Folk Museum

18.05 MILES

Just off the E6 in Rognan 32km south of Fauske, Saltdal Folk Museum is a collection of typical rural and fishing-related buildings, many with turf roofs…

2. Blodveimuseet

18.07 MILES

The moving Blodveimuseet, in a former German barracks inside the Saltdal Folk Museum, is visited by a 30-minute guided tour. It reveals conditions for…

3. Salten Museum

21.41 MILES

Check out the park-like collection of historic buildings of the Fauske branch of Salten Museum, whose grounds are a lovely spot for a picnic.

4. Rago National Park

22 MILES

The small (171-sq-km), scarcely visited Rago National Park is a rugged chunk of forested granite mountain and moorland, riven with deep glacial cracks and…

5. Padjelanta National Park

25.81 MILES

The largest national park in Sweden, 1984-sq-km Padjelanta gets its name from the Sami name Badjelánnda, meaning ‘higher land’, and appropriately…