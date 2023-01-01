Padjelanta National Park

The largest national park in Sweden, 1984-sq-km Padjelanta gets its name from the Sami name Badjelánnda, meaning ‘higher land’, and appropriately consists of a vast plateau, largely above the treeline, surrounding three huge lakes: Vastenjávvre, Virihávvre and Sáluhávrre. It is the westernmost part of the World Heritage Area, bordering Norway. The park sees plenty of visitors as the 139-km Padjelanta Trail runs through it, accessed from Ritsem in the north and Kvikkjokk in the south.

An abundance of fish and forage for reindeer makes Badjelánnda a popular summer area for Sámi herders.