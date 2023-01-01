Sarek National Park, central in the World Heritage Area, is for experienced and well-kitted-out trekkers only. Named after Sarektjåhkkå (2098m), and full of sharp peaks and huge glaciers, the park is rich in wildlife such as bears, wolverines and lynxes. There are no tourist facilities; where trails exist they are often washed out or in poor repair, there are rivers to cross, and the extremes of terrain can be exacerbated by volatile weather conditions. Talk to locals before heading out.