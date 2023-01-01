Mountainous and thickly forested Stora Sjöfallet National Park is the northernmost part of the World Heritage Area. It is dominated by Áhkká (2105m), known as the ‘Queen of Lappland’ and crowned with 10 glaciers. The Kungsleden passes through Stora Sjöfallet at the eastern end of the park, and at its western end is Ritsem, from where you can head out on the Padjelanta Trail. Naturum Laponia, the World Heritage area's main visitor centre, is at the eastern end of the park.

Also at the eastern end, you can cross Stora Lulevatten on the STF ferry to STF Saltoluokta Fjällstation, a hostel with an an equipment shop and a wood-fired sauna.