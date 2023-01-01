Tiny Kvikkjokk (Huhttán in Sami), 118km west of Jokkmokk, is on the Kungsleden and at the southern end of the Padjelantala Trail. Several fantastic day walks start from the village, including the 7km climb of Snjerak (809m; three hours return) and the steeper 6km ascent of Prinskullen (749m; three hours return). There are a few places to stay here, including STF Kvikkjokk Fjällstation. Buses 47 and 94 connect Jokkmokk and Kvikkjokk (Sfr110, 2¼ hours) a couple of times a day in summer.