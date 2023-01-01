Saltfjellet-Svartisen National Park

This 2102-sq-km national park is one of mainland Norway's most dramatic landforms. In the west it embraces the rugged peaks of the Svartisen icecap, Norway's second-largest glacier, and glacier tongues are visible from the Kystriksveien Coastal Route, north of the ferry crossing of Forøy. To the east the bleak, high moorlands of the Saltfjellet massif roll to the Swedish border. Charismatic wildlife inhabit the park including wolverine, Eurasian lynx, elk and a breeding population of Arctic fox, although most are elusive.

Northbound travellers on the Hurtigruten coastal ferry can visit the Svartisen glacier as an optional add-on to their journey.