Welcome to Vadsø

If the sun's out, there's much to recommend this remote town. The birdwatching here is first rate, the surrounding country is rather beautiful and there are some good places to stay and eat. Come to Vadsø when it's grey and overcast and the wind is howling, however, and you'll wonder if you've stumbled across the border into Siberia. It's not up to you, of course, which Vadsø you encounter, but trust us, it's worth hanging around until the sun shines if you can.