St Olav's Cross

Bergen & the Southwestern Fjords

In a field around 150m southeast of the tourist office stands the weathered stone erected in 1023 to commemorate the local conversion to Christianity.

Nearby Bergen & the Southwestern Fjords attractions

1. Vangskyrkja

0.13 MILES

Voss' stone church occupies the site of an ancient pagan temple. A Gothic-style stone church was built here in the mid-13th century and although the…

2. Voss Folkemuseum

0.56 MILES

This museum consists of a number of historic farms and homes, with the showpiece a hilltop farm at Mølster, high above Voss. The collection of 16 farm…

3. Hardanger Folk Museum

15.53 MILES

This excellent open-air museum is a repository for the cultural heritage of the Hardanger region. Wander through its collection of historic homes, boats,…

4. Steinstø Fruktgard

16.84 MILES

A high summer pilgrimage to this farm, a short distance east of Øystese, rewards with strawberries ripe in June and a bounty of raspberries, cherries,…

5. Stalheim Folkemuseum

16.89 MILES

This folk museum, near the Stalheim Hotel, has exhibits of traditional crafts and rustic objects as well as 30 log buildings laid out as a traditional…

6. Ulvik Frukt & Cidreri

17.81 MILES

Sample homemade apple juices and ciders, plus fresh apples and cherries, at this welcoming fruit farm.

7. Kunsthuset Kabuso

18.19 MILES

The Kunsthuset Kabuso runs a fascinating program that features big-name contemporary artists (Damien Hirst, Matthew Barney and James Turrell have all…

8. Ingebrigt Vik Museum

18.19 MILES

Under the direction of the Kunsthuset Kabuso, this permanent collection of the work of Ingebrigt Vik (1867–1927), one of Norway's best-loved sculptors, is…