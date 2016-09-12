City Sightseeing Stavanger Hop On Hop Off Tour

Stavanger, known for its beautiful landscape boasting many fjords and mountains, is a wonderful city to explore. It's also jam-packed with museums, which you will have wonderful access to along the bus route, where you will be able hop-off and discover the history and cultural heritage of Stavanger. The tour begins at the Strandkaien Cruise Terminal, perfect for those who are arriving in Stavanger via cruise ship. Passengers can hop-on here to start the tour from the beginning, or may join at any of the other allocated tour stops. One of the first notable sights to admire along the route is the beautiful Stavanger Cathedral; a popular landmark in the city for its striking architecture and elegantly decorated interior. Another of Stavangers most attractive sights along the route is the iconic Ledaal Royal Residence. Famous for being the official residence to the King of Norway, you can hop-off the bus tour to enjoy close-up views of this wonderful attraction! Along this tour, there's many museums for passengers to hop-off and explore. One of the most memorable along the route is the Petroleum Museum, an interesting attraction that includes many exhibitions, which explores why Stavanger is considered Europe's oil capital. This attraction is also one of the cities best-known for its unique architecture, which has even been critically acclaimed for its striking design. Another unique museum along the route is the Stavanger Art Museum. This lakeside attraction has an interesting igloo-shaped exterior and is home to an impressive selection of contemporary, colourful artwork. If you'd like to learn more about the history of Stavanger, than hop-off at the Stavanger Museum. This is one of the cities oldest museums, built in 1893, and offers many exhibits focusing on Stavangers history and cultural heritage. As you travel, you can learn all about these landmarks and attractions from the multilingual commentary onboard, accessible in English, Spanish, German, French, Italian, Japanese, Russian and Norwegian. Tour Stops: 1 Strandkaien Cruise Terminal 2 Tourist Information & Stavanger Cathedral 3 Petroleum Museum 4 Victoria Hotel, Skansekaien 5 Petroleum Museum 6 Tourist Information & Stavanger Cathedral 7 Stavanger Museum 8 Museum of Archaeology 9 Stavanger Art Museum 10 Ledaal Royal Residence 11 Strandkaien Cruise Terminal Passengers can hop-on and hop-off at any of the tour stops mentioned above.