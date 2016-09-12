Welcome to Stavanger
What Stavanger's oil boom has brought, however, is suburban sprawl and sky-high prices, even for Norway. It's notorious as one of the country's priciest locations, and finding a bed and a bite comes with a hefty price tag.
Nevertheless, it's a perfect launch pad for exploring nearby Lysefjorden, and for tackling the classic hike to Preikestolen (Pulpit Rock).
Top experiences in Stavanger
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Recent articles
Stavanger activities
City Sightseeing Stavanger Hop-On Hop-Off Tour
When your cruise ship docks at the Stavanger port, board the open-top, double-decker City Sightseeing bus at any of the eight conveniently located stops around the city. Sit back and relax as you travel through Stavanger and enjoy 360-views and informative commentary. Stay on board for the entire 45-minute loop, or hop on and off as you please to explore by foot. Visit Stavanger Cathedral, check out the Ledaal royal residence, and poke around the Petroleum Museum or Stavanger Museum to learn about the city's industrial and artistic history and legacy.City Sightseeing Stavanger Hop-On Hop-Off Tour Stops: Gamle Stavanger / cruise ship terminalTourist Information Office / Stavanger CathedralPetroleum MuseumVictoria Hotel, SkagenkaienStavanger MuseumMuseum of ArchaeologyRogaland Museum of Fine ArtsLedaalWorry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your excursion ends with ample time for you to return to the Stavanger port for your ship’s departure. In the extremely unlikely event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details.
City Sightseeing Stavanger Hop On Hop Off Tour
Stavanger, known for its beautiful landscape boasting many fjords and mountains, is a wonderful city to explore. It's also jam-packed with museums, which you will have wonderful access to along the bus route, where you will be able hop-off and discover the history and cultural heritage of Stavanger. The tour begins at the Strandkaien Cruise Terminal, perfect for those who are arriving in Stavanger via cruise ship. Passengers can hop-on here to start the tour from the beginning, or may join at any of the other allocated tour stops. One of the first notable sights to admire along the route is the beautiful Stavanger Cathedral; a popular landmark in the city for its striking architecture and elegantly decorated interior. Another of Stavangers most attractive sights along the route is the iconic Ledaal Royal Residence. Famous for being the official residence to the King of Norway, you can hop-off the bus tour to enjoy close-up views of this wonderful attraction! Along this tour, there's many museums for passengers to hop-off and explore. One of the most memorable along the route is the Petroleum Museum, an interesting attraction that includes many exhibitions, which explores why Stavanger is considered Europe's oil capital. This attraction is also one of the cities best-known for its unique architecture, which has even been critically acclaimed for its striking design. Another unique museum along the route is the Stavanger Art Museum. This lakeside attraction has an interesting igloo-shaped exterior and is home to an impressive selection of contemporary, colourful artwork. If you'd like to learn more about the history of Stavanger, than hop-off at the Stavanger Museum. This is one of the cities oldest museums, built in 1893, and offers many exhibits focusing on Stavangers history and cultural heritage. As you travel, you can learn all about these landmarks and attractions from the multilingual commentary onboard, accessible in English, Spanish, German, French, Italian, Japanese, Russian and Norwegian. Tour Stops: 1 Strandkaien Cruise Terminal 2 Tourist Information & Stavanger Cathedral 3 Petroleum Museum 4 Victoria Hotel, Skansekaien 5 Petroleum Museum 6 Tourist Information & Stavanger Cathedral 7 Stavanger Museum 8 Museum of Archaeology 9 Stavanger Art Museum 10 Ledaal Royal Residence 11 Strandkaien Cruise Terminal Passengers can hop-on and hop-off at any of the tour stops mentioned above.
Stavanger Audio Tour
This Norwegian city of Stavanger is built around a beautiful large natural harbor and is famously known as Europe’s oil capital. Learn about the city’s interesting history and visit some of the city’s 23 sculptures that are scattered around Stavanger. This relaxing and easy going city has a young feel with lots of restaurants and bars due to its large population of university students. This audio tour will show you the breathtaking views of the Vagen Harbour and the great Stavanger Cathedral. You will also see the Concert Hall, the Bjergsted Music Park, the Gamle Stavanger, Lake Breiavatnet, the Culture House and the Petroleum Museum and Geo Park. A mix of old and new, Stavanger is a must do. Your tour. Your way.
Island Hopping on a Classic Norwegian Fishing Boat from Stavenger
Greetings traveler! Come explore the picturesque scenery of the islands and fjords with our Classic Norwegian fishing trawler. This 3 hour boat trip will embark from the center harbor in Stavanger and give you a fantastic perspective from the sea. Due to the unique landscape we are always sheltered, so you can be sure its going to be smooth sailing, no matter the weather. Our authentic 50ft fishing boat was built in 1949 and has had a very colorful history. You will meet the skipper and visit the wheelhouse and engine room if that interests you. Enjoy light snacks and drinks onboard and soak up the sun. The islands we will visit are steeped in history and are simply magical to behold. We look forward to meeting you and sharing these little wonders with you!
Stavager to Trolltunga - The scenic ride
After your pick-up you head out on the road towards Ølen and the wonders of the scenic route and landscape we drive trough. You drive along the narrow Åkrafjord and are able to stop at the viewpoints along the way. (Not for night transfers)We take a short break and got those scenic images for your SnapChat or Instagram - and of course you can upload them via the cars HotSpot.As you progress you will see all the wonderful views from the large windows in your Guides 7 seater car, fully fitted with comfort seats for all passengers. As we arrive in Odda you will be able to buy supplies at the local grocery shop, and each will need aprox 3 litres of water for the hike. (Not for night transfers)You are exiting the car at the lower parking area, and if there is spaces available at the top - you will be asked if you want to pay the local charge to save the part that will drain you for energy. (Note: Smart travelers choose the upper parking area.)The hike will take from 8 to 9 hours both ways, and you will be fitted with a GPS tracking device for your own safety. Guide will NOT follow you up, as there is no need for this in reality. Guide will monitor your progress online. For groups of 6 we can arrange for a guide to take you up for a additional fee if you feel this is best.The trip can be combined with a transfer to Stavanger and / or Bergen. You can also rent a tent and sleep underlay for a overnight hike.