Kilbroney Park

This 16-sq-km forest park has walking paths offering awesome views, as well as Northern Ireland's best downhill mountain-biking trails. Arriving by car, the main park entrance is 1km east of Rostrevor. From the lower car park, you can continue to the top of the forest drive, from where a 10-minute hike leads up to a superb view over the lough to Carlingford Mountain, as well as to the Cloughmore Stone, a 30-tonne granite boulder inscribed with Victorian-era graffiti.

If walking from town, follow Bridge St east to reach Kilbroney River; from here the Fairy Glen path leads along the riverbank, connecting with other trails; continue east to reach the Narnia Trail, a children's woodland path dotted with characters from The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (Kilbroney was the inspiration behind CS Lewis' fantastical tale).

Bike hire and uplift are available from East Coast Adventure at the trailhead. There's also a caravan park, with a grass area suitable for tents (campsites with/without electricity hook-up £23/18.50).