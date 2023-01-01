Travelling along the Cooley Peninsula from Carlingford to Newry in Northern Ireland, a quick 3km detour rewards you with sweeping views of Carlingford Lough, framed by forested mountains, green fields and the sparkling Irish Sea beyond.

Flagstaff Viewpoint lies just over the border in County Armagh. Heading northwest along the coast road (the R173), follow the signs to your left onto Ferryhill Rd, then turn right up to the viewpoint's car park.

The quickest way to reach Newry from here is to retrace your steps and rejoin the R173.