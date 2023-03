Surrounded by beech trees, these ruined, conjoined churches, 6km south of Camlough, were constructed on the site of a 5th-century nunnery founded by St Moninna. The eastern church dates from the 15th century and shares a gable wall with the 12th-century western one. The west door, with a massive lintel and granite jambs, may be 200 years older still. At the side of the churchyard, a footpath leads uphill to a white cross that marks St Moninna's holy well.