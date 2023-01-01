Slieve Gullion Forest Park

A 10km scenic drive through this forest park provides picturesque views over the surrounding hills. From the parking and picnic area at the top of the drive, you can hike to the summit of Slieve Gullion (576m), the highest point in County Armagh, topped by two early Bronze Age cairns and a tiny lake (1.5km round-trip). Slieve Gullion is 10km southwest of Newry on the B113 road to Forkhill.

At the main entrance to the forest park there's a fantastic adventure playpark and a magical Giant's Lair children's storybook trail through the forest, with hidden fairy houses, teacups and soup bowls abandoned by giants and other fantastical sights along the way; the trail is inspired by local legends. There's a good cafe in the courtyard by the main car park, and a tourist information point.