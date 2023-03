Tours of this craft brewery, 8km southwest of Carlingford on the R173, start with a sample, then take you through the brewing process (one to 1½ hours) and finish with three more tastings. The post-tour lunch of pizzas wood-fired in-house is a great way to wrap up. Its four brews are named for Carlingford landmarks: Tholsel Blonde, Taaffe's Red, Friary Pale Ale and King John's Stout. Live jazz and blues evenings often take place.