Off Dundalk St are the wonderfully preserved remains of a Dominican friary, built around 1305 and later used as a storehouse by oyster fishermen.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
26.56 MILES
Newgrange is one of the most remarkable prehistoric sites in Europe, famous for the illumination of its passage and tomb during the winter solstice sun…
27.44 MILES
Slane Castle is a 300-year-old sprawling estate on the banks of the River Boyne in County Meath. The neo-gothic castle and grounds are open to visitors…
20.37 MILES
Crowing ravens lend an eerie atmosphere to Monasterboice, an intriguing monastic site down a leafy lane in sweeping farmland, which contains a cemetery,…
26.46 MILES
Northwest of Newgrange, the burial mound of Knowth was built around the same time. It has the greatest collection of passage-grave art ever uncovered in…
29.85 MILES
Perched atop a drumlin, Ulster's most important archaeological site is linked in legend with the tales of Cúchulainn and named as capital of Ulster and…
23.43 MILES
In its Anglo-Norman prime, this abbey, 1.5km off the main Drogheda–Collon road (R168), was the Cistercians' first and most magnificent centre in Ireland…
4.13 MILES
This 16-sq-km forest park has walking paths offering awesome views, as well as Northern Ireland's best downhill mountain-biking trails. Arriving by car,…
10.55 MILES
A 10km scenic drive through this forest park provides picturesque views over the surrounding hills. From the parking and picnic area at the top of the…
Nearby Counties Meath, Louth, Cavan & Monaghan attractions
0.13 MILES
The photogenic Tholsel is the only surviving gate to the original town.
0.18 MILES
Dating from the 16th century, the Mint, near the village square, has some interesting Celtic-inspired carvings around the windows. Although Edward IV is…
0.21 MILES
Today the storeroom of the attached pub of the same name, Taafe's Castle is an imposing 16th-century tower house that stood on the waterfront until the…
0.38 MILES
Carlingford was first settled by the Vikings, and in the Middle Ages became an English stronghold under the protection of the now-ruined castle, which was…
5. Carlingford Brewing Company
3.38 MILES
Tours of this craft brewery, 8km southwest of Carlingford on the R173, start with a sample, then take you through the brewing process (one to 1½ hours)…
6.64 MILES
About 2km northwest of Warrenpoint's town centre, you'll see Narrow Water Castle, a fine Elizabethan tower house built in 1568 to command the entrance to…
7.54 MILES
Travelling along the Cooley Peninsula from Carlingford to Newry in Northern Ireland, a quick 3km detour rewards you with sweeping views of Carlingford…