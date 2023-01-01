Yeni Mosque & Clock Tower

Bitola's 16th-century Yeni Mosque and 17th-century stone clock tower sit at the top of Širok Sokak, Bitola's main pedestrianised thoroughfare, before the Dragor River and gateway to the Stara Čaršija. Today the site is a pretty park where locals come to cool off under umbrellas of shady trees. The clock tower still chimes at 6am, noon, 6pm and midnight.

The Yeni Mosque was recently restored, and you can see the foundations of the old church of St George, on which the mosque was originally built. When the foundations were laid for these structures, this area just south of the river was part of the bazaar area.