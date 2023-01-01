Three decades after construction began on this extraordinary hotel in 1987, it still has not been completed. Planned as a prestige project but abandoned following the collapse of the USSR, its haunting skeleton sat on the Pyongyang skyline for years as an unavoidable symbol of North Korea's economic failure. In 2008 work began on the hotel again when it was clad in glass, and so while it looks far better than before, it sadly remains empty inside and cannot be visited.