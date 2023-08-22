Pyongyang

An ideological statement forged in concrete, bronze and marble, Pyongyang (평양; 'flat land') is the ultimate totalitarian metropolis, built almost entirely from scratch following its destruction in the Korean War. Every visit to North Korea focuses heavily and enthusiastically on the capital's monuments, towers, statues and buildings that glorify Kim Il-sung, Kim Jong-il and the Juche philosophy.

  • Juche Tower, Pyongyang

    Tower of the Juche Idea

    Pyongyang

    This tower honours the North Korean philosophy of Juche and was unveiled to mark President Kim Il-sung's 70th birthday in 1982. Indeed, the tower is made…

  • North Korea, Pyongyang. Arch of Triumph with deserted road which was erected in 1982 for Kim Il Sungs 70th birthday

    Moran Hill

    Pyongyang

    This is Pyongyang’s top recreation ground: couples wander, families picnic and there are people playing guitars and sometimes even dancing in an…

  • Tomb of Tan'gun

    Tomb of Tan'gun

    Pyongyang

    History continues to evolve in North Korea, with new revolutionary discoveries being made every year. While the government announced in 1993 that its…

  • Kumsusan Memorial Palace of the Sun

    Kumsusan Memorial Palace of the Sun

    Pyongyang

    Kim Il-sung’s residence during his lifetime, the Kumsusan Palace remained so after his death. North Koreans come here en masse to pay their respects to…

  • Mansudae Grand Monument

    Mansudae Grand Monument

    Pyongyang

    Every itinerary includes an homage to these vast bronze statues of the smiling Great Leader and Dear Leader, the latter in his trademark parka. The first…

  • Pyongyang Film Studios

    Pyongyang Film Studios

    Pyongyang

    Several films a year are churned out by the country’s main film studios in the suburbs of Pyongyang. The two main focuses are predictably the anti…

  • Three Revolutions Exhibition

    Three Revolutions Exhibition

    Pyongyang

    A surreal, enormous exhibition complex, North Korea’s answer to Florida’s Epcot theme park details the ‘three revolutions’ Kim Il-sung brought about in…

