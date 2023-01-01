Three Revolutions Exhibition

A surreal, enormous exhibition complex, North Korea’s answer to Florida’s Epcot theme park details the ‘three revolutions’ Kim Il-sung brought about in postwar Korea: ideological, technical and cultural. The six halls detail advances across the board in electronics, heavy industry, light industry, agriculture and technology (advances appear to be fairly slim, though, with all the technical exhibits looking more like a display of antiques).

The world’s weirdest planetarium can be found within the electronics industry hall, which looks like a silver rendering of Saturn. There’s also an interesting outdoor display of vehicles produced in North Korea.