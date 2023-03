Despite the museum’s rather misleading name, its main function is to document the death of Kim Il-sung (including a film of the extraordinary public reaction to it) and the succession of Kim Jong-il during the turbulent 1990s. One of the more bizarre items on display is a tin of Nivea hand cream that the Dear Leader thoughtfully gifted to factory workers with sore hands. There is also a display of the various Kim regime loyalty badges worn by locals.