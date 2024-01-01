Casa de Ben Linder

Managua

LoginSave

This cultural center that formally served the English-speaking volunteer community, has been taken over by the Jubilee House Community and turned into a guesthouse, with an attached museum of revolutionary art. Meantime, call ahead and stop by to see the amazing murals, some dedicated to Ben Linder, an American activist killed in Nicaragua in 1987.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Parque Nacional Volcán Masaya

    Parque Nacional Volcán Masaya

    14.8 MILES

    Described by the Spaniards as the gates of hell, the craters that comprise Volcán Masaya National Park are the most easily accessible active volcanoes in…

  • Convento y Museo San Francisco

    Convento y Museo San Francisco

    27.93 MILES

    One of the oldest churches in Central America, Convento San Francisco boasts a robin's egg–blue birthday-cake facade and houses both an important convent…

  • Museo Arqueológico Huellas de Acahualinca

    Museo Arqueológico Huellas de Acahualinca

    0.76 MILES

    Discovered by miners in 1874, these fossilized tracks record the passage of perhaps 10 people – men, women and children – as well as birds, raccoons, deer…

  • Antigua Catedral

    Antigua Catedral

    1.98 MILES

    The hollow shell of Managua’s Old Cathedral remains Managua’s most poignant metaphor, shattered by the 1972 earthquake – and slowly undergoing restoration…

  • Museo de Chocolate

    Museo de Chocolate

    27.78 MILES

    Granada's new chocolate museum is excellent if you're traveling with children: the 'beans to bar' chocolate workshop, where participants learn to roast…

  • Nicaragua, Granada, Iglesia de la Merced

    Iglesia La Merced

    27.79 MILES

    Perhaps the most beautiful church in the city, this landmark was built in 1534. Most come here for the spectacular views from the bell tower – especially…

  • Reserva Natural Volcán Momotombo

    Reserva Natural Volcán Momotombo

    24.68 MILES

    The perfect cone of Volcán Momotombo, destroyer of León Viejo and inspiration for its own Rubén Darío poem, rises red and black 1280m above Lago de…

  • Reserva Natural Chocoyero-El Brujo

    Reserva Natural Chocoyero-El Brujo

    12.14 MILES

    This 184-hectare natural reserve, 30km outside Managua, is a small wilderness enclave within easy reach of the capital. Imagine: a hardwood forest, dense…

View more attractions

Nearby Managua attractions

1. Parque Las Palmas

0.73 MILES

A cute and shady little neighborhood park with the requisite benches, snack kiosks and even a laid-back bar in the middle.

3. Estatua de Montoya

0.88 MILES

A statue dedicated to national hero Ramón Montoya, a Nicaraguan soldier who died (at the age of 14) in 1907.

4. Parque El Carmén

1.09 MILES

A couple of blocks from Barrio Bolonia’s concrete jungle, this surprisingly pretty park is a little slice of suburbia, with kids' riding bikes, a…

6. Casa del Obrero

1.21 MILES

A downtown landmark originally dedicated to the Nicaraguan worker.

8. Arboretum Nacional Juan Batista Salas

1.78 MILES

These modest gardens, inconveniently located halfway between Barrio Bolonia and the Plaza Monumental on Av Bolívar (well, it’s convenient if you’re making…