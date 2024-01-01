This cultural center that formally served the English-speaking volunteer community, has been taken over by the Jubilee House Community and turned into a guesthouse, with an attached museum of revolutionary art. Meantime, call ahead and stop by to see the amazing murals, some dedicated to Ben Linder, an American activist killed in Nicaragua in 1987.
Casa de Ben Linder
Managua
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
14.8 MILES
Described by the Spaniards as the gates of hell, the craters that comprise Volcán Masaya National Park are the most easily accessible active volcanoes in…
Convento y Museo San Francisco
27.93 MILES
One of the oldest churches in Central America, Convento San Francisco boasts a robin's egg–blue birthday-cake facade and houses both an important convent…
Museo Arqueológico Huellas de Acahualinca
0.76 MILES
Discovered by miners in 1874, these fossilized tracks record the passage of perhaps 10 people – men, women and children – as well as birds, raccoons, deer…
1.98 MILES
The hollow shell of Managua’s Old Cathedral remains Managua’s most poignant metaphor, shattered by the 1972 earthquake – and slowly undergoing restoration…
27.78 MILES
Granada's new chocolate museum is excellent if you're traveling with children: the 'beans to bar' chocolate workshop, where participants learn to roast…
27.79 MILES
Perhaps the most beautiful church in the city, this landmark was built in 1534. Most come here for the spectacular views from the bell tower – especially…
Reserva Natural Volcán Momotombo
24.68 MILES
The perfect cone of Volcán Momotombo, destroyer of León Viejo and inspiration for its own Rubén Darío poem, rises red and black 1280m above Lago de…
Reserva Natural Chocoyero-El Brujo
12.14 MILES
This 184-hectare natural reserve, 30km outside Managua, is a small wilderness enclave within easy reach of the capital. Imagine: a hardwood forest, dense…
Nearby Managua attractions
0.73 MILES
A cute and shady little neighborhood park with the requisite benches, snack kiosks and even a laid-back bar in the middle.
2. Museo Arqueológico Huellas de Acahualinca
0.76 MILES
Discovered by miners in 1874, these fossilized tracks record the passage of perhaps 10 people – men, women and children – as well as birds, raccoons, deer…
0.88 MILES
A statue dedicated to national hero Ramón Montoya, a Nicaraguan soldier who died (at the age of 14) in 1907.
1.09 MILES
A couple of blocks from Barrio Bolonia’s concrete jungle, this surprisingly pretty park is a little slice of suburbia, with kids' riding bikes, a…
1.16 MILES
Straddling the divide between fine and contemporary art.
1.21 MILES
A downtown landmark originally dedicated to the Nicaraguan worker.
7. Parroquia San Francisco de Asís
1.54 MILES
A minor Bolonia landmark.
8. Arboretum Nacional Juan Batista Salas
1.78 MILES
These modest gardens, inconveniently located halfway between Barrio Bolonia and the Plaza Monumental on Av Bolívar (well, it’s convenient if you’re making…