Cerro Negro Volcano Sandboarding Tour from Managua
After hotel pickup in Managua, begin your day trip with a journey approximately 1.5 hours north to Cerro Negro Volcano. Located in the Cordillera de los Maribios mountain range, Cerro Negro is one of the youngest volcanos in Central America. Its terrain consists of gravel-type volcanic debris, and it’s often referred to as the 'Black Hill.' When you reach Cerro Negro, your guide will give you a brief overview and safety instruction before leading you on a hike up the steep volcano. Although it's less than a mile to the top of Cerro Negro, the hike up is very steep and considered difficult, so be prepared for a tough but rewarding 1.5-hour climb! Feel free to bring along snacks and water to refuel on this hike. When you reach the top, at an elevation of about 1,640 feet (500 meters), take in gorgeous views of the surrounding Telica and San Cristobal volcanos. Then, strap in and enjoy a thrilling sandboard adventure down the volcano! You'll have the option to sit or stand on your board, depending on your comfort level. After your tour, you’ll have time to stop for lunch (own expense) in León before returning to Managua.
Leon Day Trip from Managua
After pickup from your Managua hotel, head north to Leon by comfortable coach. On your way, admire the beautiful surrounding landscape featuring Lake Managua (Lake Xolotlan), the Momotombo volcano and the Maribios volcanic chain. Visit the ruins of Leon Viejo, declared an UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2000. Follow your guide on a tour of the ruins and learn how Leon is the second-oldest city in Nicaragua, established in the early 1500s. You'll see foundations of houses as well as some restored buildings.Continue into the city of Leon, founded in the early 1600s. Known for its beautiful churches and stunning streetscapes, Leon is a picturesque colonial city. With your guide, tour the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Cathedral of Leon, one of the largest churches in Central America. Admire the interior filled with magnificent works of art including marble statues. Next, head to a local restaurant for lunch (own expense) before continuing to the Art Center of the Ortiz Gurdian Foundation. Located in two restored colonial buildings, this center houses various exhibits of paintings, sculptures and contemporary art. Tour the center with your guide and learn about various Nicaraguan artists. Then, visit the Rubén Darío Museum, located in the old house famous Nicaraguan writer Rubén Darío once lived in. Ruben Darío was the poet who initiated the Spanish-American literary movement that took off at the end of the 19th century and had a lasting influence on Spanish literature and journalism. Tour the museum and see hand-written manuscripts, as well as photographs. After your tour, you'll be driven back to your Managua hotel.
5-Day Best of Nicaragua Tour: Managua, León and Granada
From the moment your 5-day Nicaragua tour beings in Managua, you’ll be immersed in Nicaragua’s historic sites and scenic splendors. During your three sightseeing tours in each city, you’ll see or visit top attractions like the Rubén Darío National Theatre and the National Museum; UNESCO World Heritage Sites like the Ruins of Leon Viejo and the Cathedral of León; and natural wonders like Masaya Volcano National Park and Lake Nicaragua. You have your choice of 3.5-star or 4-star hotels in each city. Breakfast and entrance fees are included each day, as is comfortable transportation between all destinations.Please see the Itinerary section below for details on each day of the tour.
Private Cerro Negro Volcano Sandboarding Tour
The adventure starts in Managua when you are picked up at your hotel in a 4WD vehicle with the boards and adventure equipment. In one hour and a half, you travel from the capital of Managua to the beautiful and colonial city of León. The route of 90 kilometers from one department to another is filled with landscapes as volcanoes, sorghum plantations, small towns, nature; perfect for a journey. The volcano is located 25km away from the city of León.The hiking starts. Though the volcano is not that high (500 mt.), the one hour ascent can result exhausting. It is recommended to bring with you water, fresh comfortable clothing, sport shoes and sunblock. Don’t forget your camera! At the top, the rocky and grey landscape turns into a wonderful view of blues and greens; you get to see part of the volcanic chain, the craters, the fumaroles, and more. At this point of your journey, you can get time (about 30 minutes) to take some of the best photos of your life.Get your sandboarding clothing on, listen to your guide explaining how to board the volcano, and get ready to feel pure adrenaline. In case you decide not to do the sandboarding, you can descend the volcano running down, which is fun, too!
Leon and Old Town Leon Tour
On your way to Leon, you will enjoy the scenic road along the lake Xolotlan or Lake Managua, with a breathtaking view of the Old City Momotombito Momotombo and volcanoes. León was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2000. You will visit the Cathedral which is the largest colonial religious building in Central America. The remains of the immortal and internationally known poet Ruben Dario rest here yet. Enjoy a visit to the Museum Ruben Dario Ortiz-Gurdián Art Gallery (a major private art galleries in Latin America) and several other important sites. You will end your tour with a stroll through the San Jacinto Volcanic Fields, a place where hot steam and gas bubbles. You will walk and see the different holes that vary in size and color. Places to visit: Visit to the Ruins of León Viejo Visit to Momotombo Port Visit to the Cathedral Basilica of León. Visit to main churches; The Collection, El Calvario, Las Mercedes and San Francisco. Tour of the Rubén Darío Museum House. Hot Springs de San Jacinto
Cerro Negro and Volcano Sand Boarding from León
Your tour will start at 8:30am with a pickup from your hotel in León. Drive for half an hour until you arrive at Cerro Negro base. Visit the interpretation center and view the models of Cerro Negro volcano and surrounding area.At 9:30am, start the trek to the volcano. It is easy and it takes approximately 1-hour. Once up, receive an explaination you how to use your board. Take a few moments to enjoy the great landscape then get ready to feel pure adrenaline. Remember, going down takes less than a minute.Be transported back back to León at approximately midday.