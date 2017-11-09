Private Cerro Negro Volcano Sandboarding Tour

The adventure starts in Managua when you are picked up at your hotel in a 4WD vehicle with the boards and adventure equipment. In one hour and a half, you travel from the capital of Managua to the beautiful and colonial city of León. The route of 90 kilometers from one department to another is filled with landscapes as volcanoes, sorghum plantations, small towns, nature; perfect for a journey. The volcano is located 25km away from the city of León.The hiking starts. Though the volcano is not that high (500 mt.), the one hour ascent can result exhausting. It is recommended to bring with you water, fresh comfortable clothing, sport shoes and sunblock. Don’t forget your camera! At the top, the rocky and grey landscape turns into a wonderful view of blues and greens; you get to see part of the volcanic chain, the craters, the fumaroles, and more. At this point of your journey, you can get time (about 30 minutes) to take some of the best photos of your life.Get your sandboarding clothing on, listen to your guide explaining how to board the volcano, and get ready to feel pure adrenaline. In case you decide not to do the sandboarding, you can descend the volcano running down, which is fun, too!