At some point, every traveler will encounter the dreaded long layover. When I first began traveling, I hated the thought of a layover. Spending hours locked in an airport seemed like a special type of purgatory, but recently, I’ve changed my attitude towards it. During a brutal 27-hour travel “day” to Sydney from New York, I welcomed my four-hour layover at 5am in Tokyo's Haneda Airport.

If you have an upcoming layover you’re absolutely dreading, here are a few tips and tricks for making the most of it, whether it's an hour or 18 hours.

Tokyo's Haneda Airport. Markus Mainka/Shutterstock

The layover bag

Creating a layover bag has completely transformed my airport experience. I used to throw everything into my backpack or carry-on, and then spend what felt like an eternity digging through my bags to find what I needed. I recently purchased the Calpak Everything Cube, which provides easy access to everything I may need during flights and at the airport.

In the cube, I put face wash, a toothbrush and toothpaste, phone and laptop chargers, along with converters, a book, a granola bar, a change of clothes and under-eye patches to help me feel refreshed. Any size toiletry bag will do for your “layover bag” as long as it can fit all your layover essentials.

The quick refresh layover

A short layover is almost always ideal. However, when I only have two hours, I’m usually left thinking, what do I have time to do? Enter: the layover bag. Brush your teeth, freshen up, and stop by your local Hudson News (or W.H. Smith in Europe) to grab a ridiculously large water bottle if you forgot to pack one. Walk around the terminal and stretch as you prepare to embark on the next leg of your journey.

A short layover is also the perfect time to take advantage of some airports’ unique features. For example, certain airports, like San Francisco International Airport and Helsinki Airport, have free yoga or stretching rooms. I also like to use this time to shop for unique souvenirs or snacks.

Sky Suite Airport Lounge in the Kuala Lumpur airport. Shutterstock/Sorbis

The luxury lounge layover

A four-to-six-hour layover is the trickiest. It’s too long for a quick meal but too short to leave the airport and make it back in time for your next flight. This is where airport lounges come into play.

I finally made the switch to a Capital One Venture X card, which grants me access to its airport lounge for a fee. If you have a premium rewards credit card or are flying first or business class on an airline, you most likely have access to an airport lounge. Check in advance to see if you have access, and then head straight there once you’re off your first flight.

If you don't have a lounge-friendly credit card or airline status, many airport lounges also offer day passes. Check a lounge's availability and book in advance to avoid disappointment.

If you have more time (five to six hours), I also highly recommend seeing if there’s a specific restaurant near the airport you’ve been wanting to visit. When I had a layover in Los Angeles, I Ubered from LAX to In-N-Out, which only took about 20 minutes. I was back in the terminal long before my connecting flight took off.

Consider eating inside, or a jaunt outside of, LAX. Carolyne Parent/Shutterstock

The layover day pass

Long layovers were the bane of my existence before I rediscovered free will. Now, I sometimes try to find flights with long layovers as they’re usually cheaper and give me more time to explore a new city. If you’re traveling somewhere where the city center is near the airport, I highly recommend making a day trip out of it. Airports and hostels offer services where you can store your bags and pick them up later. There’s usually a fee, but you can learn more about it via the airport or hostel’s website.

A long layover is also a great time to take advantage of hotel day passes. This past summer, my family and I booked a hotel pass through Resort Pass and had access to all the amenities on the hotel property. Passes on Resort Pass typically range from $25 to $300, depending on what you’re looking for.