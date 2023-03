Bush-covered walkways run along both sides of the river and provide the city’s green belt. Jogging paths continue to the boardwalk circling Lake Rotoroa, west of the centre. Memorial Park is closer to town and has the remains of PS Rangiriri – an iron-clad, steam-powered gunboat from the Waikato War – embedded in the riverbank. Near the Riverbank Lane development, there is a terraced area with seating offering a brilliant view of the river.