Hobbiton Movie Set Tours

Due to copyright, all the movie sets around NZ were dismantled after the filming of The Lord of the Rings, but Hobbiton’s owners negotiated to keep their hobbit holes, which were then rebuilt for the filming of The Hobbit. Tours include a drink at the wonderful Green Dragon Inn. Free transfers leave from the Matamata i-SITE – check timings on the Hobbiton website. Book ahead. The popular Evening Dinner Tours from Sunday to Wednesday include a banquet dinner.

To get to Hobbiton with your own transport, head towards Cambridge from Matamata, turn right into Puketutu Rd and then left into Buckland Rd, stopping at the Shire’s Rest Cafe.