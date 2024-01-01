Firth Tower was built by Auckland businessman Josiah Firth in 1882. The 18m concrete tower was then a fashionable status symbol; now it’s filled with Māori and pioneer artefacts. Ten other historic buildings are set around the tower, including a schoolroom, church and jail. It’s 3km east of town.
