Firth Tower

Waikato & the Coromandel Peninsula

LoginSave

Firth Tower was built by Auckland businessman Josiah Firth in 1882. The 18m concrete tower was then a fashionable status symbol; now it’s filled with Māori and pioneer artefacts. Ten other historic buildings are set around the tower, including a schoolroom, church and jail. It’s 3km east of town.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Base track around Mauao, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand.

    Mauao

    23.26 MILES

    The steep slopes of 232m-high Mauao swarm with walkers in the morning, when the Mount’s early risers perform their ritual climb to the summit. The ascent…

  • Facade of the Waikato Museum, a regional art museum and cultural center in Hamilton, New Zealand.

    Waikato Museum

    28.54 MILES

    The excellent Waikato Museum has several main areas: an art gallery; interactive science galleries; a Waikato River exhibition; and Tainui galleries…

  • Gold Discovery Centre at Waihi, New Zealand.

    Gold Discovery Centre

    28.47 MILES

    Waihi’s superb Gold Discovery Centre tells of the area’s gold-mining past, present and future through interactive displays, focusing on personal and…

  • A greenhouse and a pond in Hamilton Gardens.

    Hamilton Gardens

    27.68 MILES

    Spread over 50 hectares southeast of the city centre, Hamilton Gardens incorporates a large park, a cafe, a restaurant, and extravagant themed and…

  • Wingspan

    Wingspan

    28.58 MILES

    The Wingspan National Bird of Prey Centre is dedicated to conserving threatened NZ raptors, particularly the karearea (NZ falcon). Learn about the birds…

  • Tauranga Art Gallery

    Tauranga Art Gallery

    21.42 MILES

    The city's pre-eminent gallery stages challenging exhibitions of thought-provoking contemporary work. The building itself is a former bank, though you’d…

  • Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari

    Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari

    22.09 MILES

    A community trust has erected 47km of pest-proof fencing around the triple peaks of Maungatautari (797m) to create the impressive Sanctuary Mountain…

  • The Elms

    The Elms

    21.54 MILES

    Surrounded by mature trees and lovely gardens, Tauranga's original mission station incorporates the Bay of Plenty's earliest buildings, along with one of…

View more attractions

Nearby Waikato & the Coromandel Peninsula attractions

1. Wairere Falls

5.37 MILES

About 15km northeast of Matamata are the spectacular 153m Wairere Falls, the highest on the North Island. From the car park it’s a 45-minute walk through…

2. Hobbiton Movie Set Tours

8.44 MILES

Due to copyright, all the movie sets around NZ were dismantled after the filming of The Lord of the Rings, but Hobbiton’s owners negotiated to keep their…

3. Minden Lookout

14.94 MILES

On clear days this lofty wooden viewing platform, located about 13km west of the city centre, provides a panorama of nearly the entire Bay of Plenty – see…

4. Leveret Estate

15.25 MILES

Transplanting Cape Dutch architecture from South Africa's wine country to SH2, 8km south of Katikati, this excellent winery is open for tastings and stock…

5. Katikati Bird Gardens

16.73 MILES

About 7km south of town, this gorgeous 4-hectare private garden is all aflap with native and exotic bird life. There's 1.5km of paths, looping out to a…

6. Lake Karapiro

17 MILES

Eight kilometres southeast of Cambridge, Lake Karapiro is the furthest downstream of a chain of eight hydroelectric power stations on the Waikato River…

7. Haiku Pathway

18.02 MILES

Built as a millennium project, this unusual attraction consists of boulders inscribed with haiku verses wending through a pretty park flanking the Uretara…

8. Mills Reef Winery

18.05 MILES

Country-club-like Mills Reef, 7km southwest of the city centre at Bethlehem, has tastings of its award-winning wines. This isn't grape-growing country, so…