Minden Lookout

Tauranga

LoginSave

On clear days this lofty wooden viewing platform, located about 13km west of the city centre, provides a panorama of nearly the entire Bay of Plenty – see if you can spot Whakaari (White Island) steaming away in the distance. To get here, take SH2 to Te Puna and turn south on Minden Rd; the lookout is about 3km up the road.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Base track around Mauao, Mt Maunganui, New Zealand.

    Mauao

    8.56 MILES

    The steep slopes of 232m-high Mauao swarm with walkers in the morning, when the Mount’s early risers perform their ritual climb to the summit. The ascent…

  • Gold Discovery Centre at Waihi, New Zealand.

    Gold Discovery Centre

    25.1 MILES

    Waihi’s superb Gold Discovery Centre tells of the area’s gold-mining past, present and future through interactive displays, focusing on personal and…

  • Wingspan

    Wingspan

    27.17 MILES

    The Wingspan National Bird of Prey Centre is dedicated to conserving threatened NZ raptors, particularly the karearea (NZ falcon). Learn about the birds…

  • Hell's Gate

    Hell's Gate

    29.48 MILES

    Known as Tikitere to the Ngāti Rangiteaorere people, this highly active geothermal reserve lies 16km northeast of Rotorua on the Whakatāne road (SH30). It…

  • Tauranga Art Gallery

    Tauranga Art Gallery

    6.5 MILES

    The city's pre-eminent gallery stages challenging exhibitions of thought-provoking contemporary work. The building itself is a former bank, though you’d…

  • The Elms

    The Elms

    6.6 MILES

    Surrounded by mature trees and lovely gardens, Tauranga's original mission station incorporates the Bay of Plenty's earliest buildings, along with one of…

  • Hobbiton Movie Set Tours

    Hobbiton Movie Set Tours

    23.33 MILES

    Due to copyright, all the movie sets around NZ were dismantled after the filming of The Lord of the Rings, but Hobbiton’s owners negotiated to keep their…

  • Rainbow Springs Nature Park

    Rainbow Springs Nature Park

    28.83 MILES

    The natural springs here are home to wild trout and eels, which you can peer at through an underwater viewer, and plenty of animals, including tuatara (a…

View more attractions

Nearby Tauranga attractions

1. Mills Reef Winery

3.16 MILES

Country-club-like Mills Reef, 7km southwest of the city centre at Bethlehem, has tastings of its award-winning wines. This isn't grape-growing country, so…

2. Hūria Marae

5.27 MILES

Located on a nondescript suburban street, this marae (traditional meeting place) has a sensationally carved wharenui (meeting house). This is the private…

3. Brain Watkins House

6.24 MILES

A fairly ordinary-looking Victorian villa stranded on a hill as the roads around it grew, Brain Watkins House (no, not Brian) was built in 1881 from kauri…

4. Tauranga Art Gallery

6.5 MILES

The city's pre-eminent gallery stages challenging exhibitions of thought-provoking contemporary work. The building itself is a former bank, though you’d…

5. Hairy Maclary & Friends

6.6 MILES

Hairy Maclary author Lynley Dodd lived in Tauranga for years, and NZ’s favourite literary animals were immortalised in bronze on Tauranga’s wharf in 2015…

6. The Elms

6.6 MILES

Surrounded by mature trees and lovely gardens, Tauranga's original mission station incorporates the Bay of Plenty's earliest buildings, along with one of…

7. Monmouth Redoubt

6.63 MILES

Shaded by huge pohutukawa trees, spooky Monmouth Redoubt was originally a Māori pā (fortified village), then taken over and adapted by British soldiers…

8. Robbins Park

6.65 MILES

At its best in late spring and summer, this verdant pocket of roses sits behind an ivy-covered colonnade on a cliff overlooking the harbour, and is like a…