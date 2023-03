Hairy Maclary author Lynley Dodd lived in Tauranga for years, and NZ’s favourite literary animals were immortalised in bronze on Tauranga’s wharf in 2015. They’re all here – Hairy Maclary, Slinky Malinki, Bottomley Potts et al – customarily harassing Scarface Claw. Just hope the kids aren’t too disappointed on discovering that Hercules Morse really isn’t as big as a horse.