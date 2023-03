Located on a nondescript suburban street, this marae (traditional meeting place) has a sensationally carved wharenui (meeting house). This is the private property of the Ngāi Tamarāwaho hapū (subtribe) of the Ngati Ranginui people. Unless you happen to be formally invited in, you'll have to be content with peering through the gate. Hūria is the Māori version of 'Judea', which is the name of the surrounding suburb.