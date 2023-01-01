Classic Flyers NZ

This fascinating aviation museum, beside the airport, is filled with predominantly military aircraft. You can scramble through the living quarters of the amphibious aircraft Catalina, or into the cabin of the de Havilland Heron to feel the spartan nature of 1950s commercial flights (note the lack of seatbelts). There's a licensed cafe and an excellent playground incorporating sections of fuselage.

If the nostalgia gets you, scenic flights on a DC3 (from $99) or a short blast in a biplane (from $385) are available.