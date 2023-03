Te Awamutu Museum has a superb collection of Māori taonga (treasures) and an excellent display on the Waikato War. The highlight is the revered Te Uenuku (The Rainbow), an ancient Māori carving estimated to be up to 600 years old. If you’re a fan of the Finn brothers from Crowded House and Split Enz, videos, memorabilia and a scrapbook are available on request – Te Awamutu is their home town.