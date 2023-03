This bird barn has a nocturnal enclosure where you can see active kiwi energetically digging with their long beaks, searching for food. This is one of the only places where you can see a great spotted kiwi, the biggest of the three kiwi species. Brown kiwi are also on display, and there's a breeding program for these birds here. Other native birds on show include kākā, kea, morepork and weka, and there's also tuatara, NZ's prehistoric reptiles.