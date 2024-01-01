Te Kuititanga-O-Nga-Whakaaro

Waikato & the Coromandel Peninsula

LoginSave

Te Kuititanga-O-Nga-Whakaaro is a beautiful pavilion of etched-glass, tukutuku (woven flax panels) and wooden carvings that celebrates the town’s history.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Glow worms cast blue light from the rocky ceiling of Waitomo Glowworm Caves.

    Glowworm Cave

    5.99 MILES

    The guided tour of the Glowworm Cave, which is behind the visitor centre, leads past impressive stalactites and stalagmites into a large cavern known as…

  • Te Awamutu Museum

    Te Awamutu Museum

    23.88 MILES

    Te Awamutu Museum has a superb collection of Māori taonga (treasures) and an excellent display on the Waikato War. The highlight is the revered Te Uenuku …

  • Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari

    Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari

    28.9 MILES

    A community trust has erected 47km of pest-proof fencing around the triple peaks of Maungatautari (797m) to create the impressive Sanctuary Mountain…

  • Ruakuri Cave

    Ruakuri Cave

    6.66 MILES

    Ruakuri Cave has an impressive 15m-high spiral staircase, bypassing a Māori burial site at the cave entrance. Tours lead through 1.6km of the 7.5km system…

  • Waitomo Caves Visitor Centre

    Waitomo Caves Visitor Centre

    6.02 MILES

    The big-three Waitomo Caves are all operated by the same company, based at the spectacular Waitomo Caves Visitor Centre (near the Glowworm Cave). Various…

  • Otorohanga Kiwi House & Native Bird Park

    Otorohanga Kiwi House & Native Bird Park

    10.98 MILES

    This bird barn has a nocturnal enclosure where you can see active kiwi energetically digging with their long beaks, searching for food. This is one of the…

  • Aranui Cave

    Aranui Cave

    6.65 MILES

    Three kilometres west from the Glowworm Cave is Aranui Cave. This cave is dry (hence no glowworms) but compensates with an incredible array of limestone…

  • Meads Brothers Exhibition

    Meads Brothers Exhibition

    0.12 MILES

    Located in the same building as the Te Kuiti i-SITE, this interesting exhibition of sporting memorabilia is a tribute to Sir Colin Meads and his brother…

View more attractions

Nearby Waikato & the Coromandel Peninsula attractions

1. Meads Brothers Exhibition

0.12 MILES

Located in the same building as the Te Kuiti i-SITE, this interesting exhibition of sporting memorabilia is a tribute to Sir Colin Meads and his brother…

2. Sir Colin Meads Statue

0.14 MILES

This statue commemorates the late Sir Colin Meads, a legendary captain of the All Blacks, and regarded as one of New Zealand's finest rugby players…

3. Big Shearer

0.34 MILES

The 7m-high, 7.5-tonne Big Shearer statue is at the southern end of town.

4. Opapake Pa

5.46 MILES

Near Waitomo Adventures, a steep 20-minute walk leads through bush then along farmland to the abandoned Opapake Pa, where terraces and kumara pits are…

6. Glowworm Cave

5.99 MILES

The guided tour of the Glowworm Cave, which is behind the visitor centre, leads past impressive stalactites and stalagmites into a large cavern known as…

7. Waitomo Caves Visitor Centre

6.02 MILES

The big-three Waitomo Caves are all operated by the same company, based at the spectacular Waitomo Caves Visitor Centre (near the Glowworm Cave). Various…

8. Aranui Cave

6.65 MILES

Three kilometres west from the Glowworm Cave is Aranui Cave. This cave is dry (hence no glowworms) but compensates with an incredible array of limestone…