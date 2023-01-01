The big-three Waitomo Caves are all operated by the same company, based at the spectacular Waitomo Caves Visitor Centre (near the Glowworm Cave). Various combo deals are available, including a Triple Cave Combo (adult/child $97/44), and other deals incorporate exciting underground thrills with the Legendary Black Water Rafting Company. Check the website. For the cave tours, try to avoid the large tour groups, most of which arrive between 10.30am and 2.30pm.