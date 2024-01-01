Rose Garden

The Rose Garden has 2500 bushes and 51 varieties with fabulously fruity names such as Lady Gay and Sexy Rexy. The roses usually bloom from November to May.

  • Glow worms cast blue light from the rocky ceiling of Waitomo Glowworm Caves.

    Glowworm Cave

    21.38 MILES

    The guided tour of the Glowworm Cave, which is behind the visitor centre, leads past impressive stalactites and stalagmites into a large cavern known as…

  • Facade of the Waikato Museum, a regional art museum and cultural center in Hamilton, New Zealand.

    Waikato Museum

    15.22 MILES

    The excellent Waikato Museum has several main areas: an art gallery; interactive science galleries; a Waikato River exhibition; and Tainui galleries…

  • A greenhouse and a pond in Hamilton Gardens.

    Hamilton Gardens

    14.02 MILES

    Spread over 50 hectares southeast of the city centre, Hamilton Gardens incorporates a large park, a cafe, a restaurant, and extravagant themed and…

  • Te Awamutu Museum

    Te Awamutu Museum

    0.32 MILES

    Te Awamutu Museum has a superb collection of Māori taonga (treasures) and an excellent display on the Waikato War. The highlight is the revered Te Uenuku …

  • Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari

    Sanctuary Mountain Maungatautari

    13.11 MILES

    A community trust has erected 47km of pest-proof fencing around the triple peaks of Maungatautari (797m) to create the impressive Sanctuary Mountain…

  • Hobbiton Movie Set Tours

    Hobbiton Movie Set Tours

    21.4 MILES

    Due to copyright, all the movie sets around NZ were dismantled after the filming of The Lord of the Rings, but Hobbiton’s owners negotiated to keep their…

  • Ruakuri Cave

    Ruakuri Cave

    22.45 MILES

    Ruakuri Cave has an impressive 15m-high spiral staircase, bypassing a Māori burial site at the cave entrance. Tours lead through 1.6km of the 7.5km system…

  • Waikato River

    Waikato River

    15.28 MILES

    Bush-covered walkways run along both sides of the river and provide the city’s green belt. Jogging paths continue to the boardwalk circling Lake Rotoroa,…

