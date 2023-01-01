Ngaruawahia (population 4940), headquarters of the Māori King movement, is 19km north of Hamilton on SH1. The impressive fences of Turangawaewae Marae maintain the privacy of this important place, but twice a year visitors are welcomed. Regatta Day is held in mid-March, with waka (canoe) races and all manner of Māori cultural activities. For a week from 15 August the marae is open to celebrate Koroniehana, the anniversary of the coronation of the current king, Tuheitia.