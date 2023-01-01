One of Hamilton’s more unusual public artworks is a life-sized statue of Rocky Horror Picture Show writer Richard O’Brien, aka Riff Raff, the time-warping alien from the planet Transsexual. It looks over a small park on the site of the former Embassy Theatre where O’Brien worked as a hairdresser, though it’s hard to imagine 1960s Hamilton inspired the tale of bisexual alien decadence. Opposite the statue, the bright red 'Frankenfurter's Lab' actually conceals convenient public toilets.