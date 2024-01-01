Havelock Museum

Inhabiting an old Methodist church, this cute, locally focused museum presents old colonial tales in a contemporary, easily digestible style.
Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre
19.9 MILES
When Sir Peter Jackson has a passion for something, there are no half measures. That's abundantly clear in the 'Knights of the Sky' exhibition, which…
18.83 MILES
Under its previous name, Montana Wines, this was the trailblazer of the wine region. Now it has Marlborough's most impressive cellar door and restaurant…
19.19 MILES
Pull up a beanbag on the Hockneyesque lawns of this impressive complex and enjoy a three-wine flight ($10), or head into the cellar for a more traditional…
15.85 MILES
Highlights of this esteemed range include a lovely gewürztraminer and a méthode traditionnelle sparkling wine. The attached Twelve Trees restaurant is…
16.41 MILES
Compact, hands-on winery creating gorgeous sauvignon blanc, riesling, gewürztraminer and pinot gris.
25.13 MILES
This modern museum is filled with a jumble of cultural heritage and natural history exhibits with a strong regional focus, including an almost Easter…
19.75 MILES
The history of NZ's wine industry is celebrated here, along with fascinating displays devoted to finds from Wairau Bar, the site of the country's earliest…
12.47 MILES
Built near Calcutta and launched in 1853, the Edwin Fox is purportedly the world’s ninth-oldest surviving ship. During its chequered career it carried…
1.09 MILES
Cullen Point curves around to the northeast of Havelock, sheltering the marina from the rest of Pelorus Sound. A 10-minute walk loops up and around the…
12.42 MILES
As well as offering lodge accommodation, this tourist complex can be visited on a variety of short cruises from Picton. Activities include kayaking; stand…
12.47 MILES
12.49 MILES
The primary purpose of this centre is animal rehabilitation: all sorts of critters come here for fix-ups and rest-ups, and the odd bit of hanky-panky!…
12.51 MILES
There's something quite appealing about this style of regional museum: it cheerfully leaps between displays on the local hospital and jail, Māori family…
12.81 MILES
The lookout on the Tirohanga Track has beautiful, wide-ranging views of Picton and Queen Charlotte.
14.57 MILES
Sustainable, small-scale family winemaking and a personable cellar-door experience. Delectable dry-style gewürztraminer.
14.65 MILES
Carbon-neutral family estate with some of Marlborough’s oldest vines. Relaxing gardens and a classy cellar door.