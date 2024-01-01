Havelock Museum

Havelock

Inhabiting an old Methodist church, this cute, locally focused museum presents old colonial tales in a contemporary, easily digestible style.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Military aircraft from WWI at Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre in Blenheim, New Zealand.

    Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre

    19.9 MILES

    When Sir Peter Jackson has a passion for something, there are no half measures. That's abundantly clear in the 'Knights of the Sky' exhibition, which…

  • Rack of Brancott wine estate Identity series bottles.

    Brancott Estate

    18.83 MILES

    Under its previous name, Montana Wines, this was the trailblazer of the wine region. Now it has Marlborough's most impressive cellar door and restaurant…

  • Sunset over vineyard at Wither Hills in New Zealand.

    Wither Hills

    19.19 MILES

    Pull up a beanbag on the Hockneyesque lawns of this impressive complex and enjoy a three-wine flight ($10), or head into the cellar for a more traditional…

  • Allan Scott Family Winemakers

    Allan Scott Family Winemakers

    15.85 MILES

    Highlights of this esteemed range include a lovely gewürztraminer and a méthode traditionnelle sparkling wine. The attached Twelve Trees restaurant is…

  • Te Whare Ra

    Te Whare Ra

    16.41 MILES

    Compact, hands-on winery creating gorgeous sauvignon blanc, riesling, gewürztraminer and pinot gris.

  • Nelson Provincial Museum

    Nelson Provincial Museum

    25.13 MILES

    This modern museum is filled with a jumble of cultural heritage and natural history exhibits with a strong regional focus, including an almost Easter…

  • Marlborough Museum

    Marlborough Museum

    19.75 MILES

    The history of NZ's wine industry is celebrated here, along with fascinating displays devoted to finds from Wairau Bar, the site of the country's earliest…

  • Edwin Fox Maritime Museum

    Edwin Fox Maritime Museum

    12.47 MILES

    Built near Calcutta and launched in 1853, the Edwin Fox is purportedly the world’s ninth-oldest surviving ship. During its chequered career it carried…

