This modern museum is filled with a jumble of cultural heritage and natural history exhibits with a strong regional focus, including an almost Easter Island–esque stone statue, beautiful greenstone hei-tiki (stylised human figures) pendants, patu (warriors' clubs) and even the gown worn by Nobel Prize–winning scientist and Nelson College alumni Ernest Lord Rutherford at his christening. The top floor is given over to regular touring exhibitions (for which admission fees vary), and also features a roof garden.