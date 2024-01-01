Golden Bear Brewing Company

Nelson Region

In Mapua village it won't be hard to sniff out the Golden Bear – a microbrewery with tons of stainless steel out back and a dozen or so brews out front. You can order in fish and chips from a nearby eatery or there's OK Mexican food on offer. There's regular live music on Friday nights and Sunday afternoons.

