The primary purpose of this centre is animal rehabilitation: all sorts of critters come here for fix-ups and rest-ups, and the odd bit of hanky-panky! Special specimens include NZ's 'living dinosaur' – the tuatara – as well as blue penguins, geckos and giant weta. Fish-feeding time (11am and 2pm) is a splashy spectacle. Sharing the ageing building is the Picton Cinema, screening mainstream and edgy flicks.