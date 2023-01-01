The history of NZ's wine industry is celebrated here, along with fascinating displays devoted to finds from Wairau Bar, the site of the country's earliest known settlement. Look out for the karetao, a traditional wooden puppet covered in moko (tattoos) and designed to perform a haka (ceremonial dance). The museum is situated within the Bradshaw Heritage Park, a collection of transported Victorian buildings that includes a miniature railway and a farm-machinery museum.
Marlborough Museum
Blenheim
