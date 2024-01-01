Auntsfield Estate

Quality handcrafted wines from this historic and picturesque vineyard at the foot of the hills. Tours available by arrangement (per person $20, minimum two people).

  • Military aircraft from WWI at Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre in Blenheim, New Zealand.

    Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre

    2.73 MILES

    When Sir Peter Jackson has a passion for something, there are no half measures. That's abundantly clear in the 'Knights of the Sky' exhibition, which…

  • Vineyards on the White Road Tour at Peter Yealands Cellar door wine estate in New Zealand's south island.

    Yealands Estate

    14.5 MILES

    Zero-carbon winemaking on a grand scale at this space-age winery out by itself near Seddon, 30km southeast of Blenheim. A 7km self-drive vineyard tour…

  • Rack of Brancott wine estate Identity series bottles.

    Brancott Estate

    1.97 MILES

    Under its previous name, Montana Wines, this was the trailblazer of the wine region. Now it has Marlborough's most impressive cellar door and restaurant…

  • Sunset over vineyard at Wither Hills in New Zealand.

    Wither Hills

    2.51 MILES

    Pull up a beanbag on the Hockneyesque lawns of this impressive complex and enjoy a three-wine flight ($10), or head into the cellar for a more traditional…

  • Allan Scott Family Winemakers

    Allan Scott Family Winemakers

    4.34 MILES

    Highlights of this esteemed range include a lovely gewürztraminer and a méthode traditionnelle sparkling wine. The attached Twelve Trees restaurant is…

  • Te Whare Ra

    Te Whare Ra

    4.48 MILES

    Compact, hands-on winery creating gorgeous sauvignon blanc, riesling, gewürztraminer and pinot gris.

  • Marlborough Museum

    Marlborough Museum

    3.44 MILES

    The history of NZ's wine industry is celebrated here, along with fascinating displays devoted to finds from Wairau Bar, the site of the country's earliest…

  • Edwin Fox Maritime Museum

    Edwin Fox Maritime Museum

    19.57 MILES

    Built near Calcutta and launched in 1853, the Edwin Fox is purportedly the world’s ninth-oldest surviving ship. During its chequered career it carried…

