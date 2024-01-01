Auntsfield Estate

Quality handcrafted wines from this historic and picturesque vineyard at the foot of the hills. Tours available by arrangement (per person $20, minimum two people).
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Omaka Aviation Heritage Centre
2.73 MILES
When Sir Peter Jackson has a passion for something, there are no half measures. That's abundantly clear in the 'Knights of the Sky' exhibition, which…
14.5 MILES
Zero-carbon winemaking on a grand scale at this space-age winery out by itself near Seddon, 30km southeast of Blenheim. A 7km self-drive vineyard tour…
1.97 MILES
Under its previous name, Montana Wines, this was the trailblazer of the wine region. Now it has Marlborough's most impressive cellar door and restaurant…
2.51 MILES
Pull up a beanbag on the Hockneyesque lawns of this impressive complex and enjoy a three-wine flight ($10), or head into the cellar for a more traditional…
4.34 MILES
Highlights of this esteemed range include a lovely gewürztraminer and a méthode traditionnelle sparkling wine. The attached Twelve Trees restaurant is…
4.48 MILES
Compact, hands-on winery creating gorgeous sauvignon blanc, riesling, gewürztraminer and pinot gris.
3.44 MILES
The history of NZ's wine industry is celebrated here, along with fascinating displays devoted to finds from Wairau Bar, the site of the country's earliest…
19.57 MILES
Built near Calcutta and launched in 1853, the Edwin Fox is purportedly the world’s ninth-oldest surviving ship. During its chequered career it carried…
