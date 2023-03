Under its previous name, Montana Wines, this was the trailblazer of the wine region. Now it has Marlborough's most impressive cellar door and restaurant complex, poised atop a hillock overlooking the vines. It offers an hour-long Vineyard Bike Tour ($35, 10.30am) and, from December to March, a Falcon Encounter (adult/child $30/10, 11am) featuring the kārearea (NZ falcon); bookings essential.