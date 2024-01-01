About 20km south of Okato, a coastward turn-off at Pungarehu leads 4.5km to Cape Egmont Lighthouse, a photogenic cast-iron lighthouse fabricated in London then moved here from Mana Island near Wellington in 1881. Abel Tasman sighted this cape in 1642 and called it 'Nieuw Zeeland'. You can't get inside the lighthouse, but it sure is a handsome devil.