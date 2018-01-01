Welcome to Timaru

Trucking on along the SH1 through Timaru, travellers could be forgiven for thinking that this small port city is merely a handy place for food and fuel halfway between Christchurch and Dunedin. Drop the anchors, people! Straying into the CBD reveals a remarkably intact Edwardian precinct boasting some good dining and interesting shopping, not to mention a clutch of cultural attractions and lovely parks, all of which sustain at least a day's stopover.

The town’s name comes from the Māori name Te Maru, meaning ‘place of shelter’. No permanent settlement existed here until 1839, when the Weller brothers set up a whaling station. The Caroline, a sailing ship that transported whale oil, gave the picturesque bay its name.

